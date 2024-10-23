Rep. Carlos Gimenez to Newsmax: Trump Will Fix Border Harris 'Broke'

Americans have had enough of the failed border policies of the Biden-Harris administration, Rep. Carlos Gimenez, R-Fla., told Newsmax.

Vice President Kamala Harris will be even worse than President Joe Biden, Gimenez told Wednesday's "National Report" calling Harris' claim she will fix the border "full of hooey."

"The border was fixed when she entered office," Gimenez said. "It was their actions, 94 executive orders … they're the ones that broke the system. The same person that broke the system is now telling you they're going to fix the system.

"Well, if they can fix the system, why isn't she fixing it right now?"

The Florida congressman said the one person who will fix the border is former President Donald Trump. Gimenez said Trump is gaining popularity with Hispanic voters because they share the same values.

"We are people of faith," Gimenez said. "We're people of hard work. We're people of family. That's what we are. That's what resonates with us and Donald Trump. And so he has the same values that we do.

"The Republican Party actually is the natural home for Hispanics because we have the same values. The Democrat party is leaving the Hispanic community behind. They're going way to far left. And that's not that's not something that appeals to the Hispanic community."

