Rep. Van Duyne to Newsmax TV: Conditions at Border 'Horrific'

Rep. Beth Van Duyne, R-Texas, says the conditions at the U.S. border where illegal immigrants are being held are “horrific.”

“Midland doesn’t even have running water and they have 1,000 illegal immigrant children there. They’re talking about bringing 3,000 up to the Kay Bailey Hutchinson Convention Center in Dallas. They don’t have access right now to water. They’re showering once a week. They don’t have enough food. The conditions are horrific. All we heard for years while Trump was president was, ‘kids in cages, kids in cages.’ Where’s the outcry?” Van Duyne said Monday during an appearance on Newsmax TV’s “Chris Salcedo Show.”



“I know that during the pandemic, the Trump administration did its best to try to come up with ways of being able to not only combat COVID-19 from spreading, but also looking at ways to prevent it from crossing the border. And one of those ways was to enact Title 42, which said that you’re not going to bring in immigrants who are not tested for COVID. You’re going to test them and you’re not going to allow them in the country if they have COVID. Well, the fact is that the 1,000 kids they have in the Midland facility, 10 percent have been tested and found positive for COVID. And if you look at those pictures, there’s no six feet of distancing. There’s no COVID restrictions at all. They’re coming into our border; they’re being treated horrifically. This is not the American way. This is something we need to take drastic measures for.”



The Biden administration has been scrambling to find space for immigrant children as crossings have surged in the last two months. Roughly 4,500 children are waiting in Border Patrol facilities unequipped for long-term detention, with some sleeping on floors, according to The Associated Press.

Health and Human Services has rushed to open holding sites across the country and tried to expedite its processes for releasing children in custody – about 9,500 minors are in HHS custody.

Biden has kept intact an emergency measure enacted by the Trump administration during the pandemic that allows the government to quickly expel them to Mexico, though families with young children are generally allowed to enter through South Texas.

Van Duyne said Americans shouldn’t be surprised with Biden’s “open border” policy.

“During his candidacy, Biden talked about having an open borders administration. And I know that there was a lot of people out there who thought he would be more of a moderate Democrat – it’s not proven to be the case,” she told Salcedo.

“Right now, there’s a number of issues trying to fight the 3,000 people they’re bringing up here and spreading the risks of COVID to the rest of us. It’s not just a matter of inhumane treatment – those people that they brought in, that they invited in … We have 90 days that these places are going to hold them. What happens after 90 days? We have no plan.”

