WATCH TV LIVE

Skip to main content
Tags: border | del cueto | trump | illigal immigration

Border Patrol's Del Cueto to Newsmax: Proud of Trump

By    |   Monday, 26 August 2024 11:42 AM EDT

National Border Patrol Council Vice President Art Del Cueto on Monday praised former President Donald Trump for visiting the U.S.-Mexico border, telling Newsmax he “couldn’t be prouder” of the Republican presidential nominee for “going down there to see what was going on.”

“Look, he was boots on the ground, as he always has during his first campaign,” Del Cueto told Newsmax TV’s “Wake Up America” of Trump’s recent border visit.

“He reached out to the National Border Patrol Council, and he wanted to know exactly what was going on at the actual border. He didn't just want to hear about it. He didn't just want to read about it or have advisers tell him. He wanted to be the one to go down there and see what was going on.

“And now he does this once again, and I couldn't be prouder, honestly, because he asked the right questions. That's what it comes down to. And he listens. You see a lot of individuals that go down to the border, they go down there for a photo shoot, especially during campaign season. But he … wanted to know what was going on.

"He saw the area. He was in a very bad area. It was notorious for drug smuggling and human smuggling. And he still he wanted to be down there. You know, extra security measures were had. But he wanted to see firsthand. And that's what it comes down to. That's the importance for him.”

Trump’s visit to Sierra Vista, Arizona, last week was part of a series of events in battleground states to try to draw the focus away from Democrats’ celebration of Kamala Harris’ presidential nomination in Chicago.

Joining Thursday’s border visit were the mothers of children who were killed during the Biden administration in cases where the suspects were immigrants in the country illegally.

 

About NEWSMAX TV:

NEWSMAX is the fastest-growing cable news channel in America!

  • Find Newsmax channel in your home via cable and satellite systems – More Info Here
  • Watch Newsmax+ on your home TV app or smartphone and watch it anywhere! Try it for FREE – See More Here: NewsmaxPlus.com

Solange Reyner

Solange Reyner is a writer and editor for Newsmax. She has more than 15 years in the journalism industry reporting and covering news, sports and politics.

© 2024 Newsmax. All rights reserved.


Click Here to comment on this article
Share
Newsmax-Tv
National Border Patrol Council VP Art Del Cueto on Monday praised former President Donald Trump for visiting the U.S.-Mexico border, telling Newsmax he "couldn't be prouder" of the Republican presidential nominee for "going down there to see what was going on."
border, del cueto, trump, illigal immigration
357
2024-42-26
Monday, 26 August 2024 11:42 AM
Newsmax Media, Inc.

Sign up for Newsmax’s Daily Newsletter

Receive breaking news and original analysis - sent right to your inbox.

(Optional for Local News)
Privacy: We never share your email address.
Join the Newsmax Community
Read and Post Comments
Please review Community Guidelines before posting a comment.
 
TOP

Interest-Based Advertising | Do not sell or share my personal information

Newsmax, Moneynews, Newsmax Health, and Independent. American. are registered trademarks of Newsmax Media, Inc. Newsmax TV, and Newsmax World are trademarks of Newsmax Media, Inc.

NEWSMAX.COM
America's News Page
© Newsmax Media, Inc.
All Rights Reserved
Download the NewsmaxTV App
Get the NewsmaxTV App for iOS Get the NewsmaxTV App for Android Scan QR code to get the NewsmaxTV App
NEWSMAX.COM
America's News Page
© Newsmax Media, Inc.
All Rights Reserved