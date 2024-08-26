Border Patrol's Del Cueto to Newsmax: Proud of Trump

National Border Patrol Council Vice President Art Del Cueto on Monday praised former President Donald Trump for visiting the U.S.-Mexico border, telling Newsmax he “couldn’t be prouder” of the Republican presidential nominee for “going down there to see what was going on.”

“Look, he was boots on the ground, as he always has during his first campaign,” Del Cueto told Newsmax TV’s “Wake Up America” of Trump’s recent border visit.

“He reached out to the National Border Patrol Council, and he wanted to know exactly what was going on at the actual border. He didn't just want to hear about it. He didn't just want to read about it or have advisers tell him. He wanted to be the one to go down there and see what was going on.

“And now he does this once again, and I couldn't be prouder, honestly, because he asked the right questions. That's what it comes down to. And he listens. You see a lot of individuals that go down to the border, they go down there for a photo shoot, especially during campaign season. But he … wanted to know what was going on.

"He saw the area. He was in a very bad area. It was notorious for drug smuggling and human smuggling. And he still he wanted to be down there. You know, extra security measures were had. But he wanted to see firsthand. And that's what it comes down to. That's the importance for him.”

Trump’s visit to Sierra Vista, Arizona, last week was part of a series of events in battleground states to try to draw the focus away from Democrats’ celebration of Kamala Harris’ presidential nomination in Chicago.

Joining Thursday’s border visit were the mothers of children who were killed during the Biden administration in cases where the suspects were immigrants in the country illegally.

