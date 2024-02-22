×
Tags: bob good | at&t | cellular service | outage

Rep. Bob Good to Newsmax: AT&T Outage Exposed US Vulnerabilities

By    |   Thursday, 22 February 2024 05:05 PM EST

Rep. Bob Good, R-Va., told Newsmax on Thursday that he "has not seen an explanation" as to why thousands of AT&T customers lost cellular coverage on Thursday morning, resulting in disrupted call and text capabilities.

During an appearance on the "The Chris Salcedo Show," Good said that as an AT&T customer himself, the long drop in service was troubling beyond not being able to text.

"It's obviously very concerning," he said. "It demonstrates how vulnerable we are."

AT&T provides service for close to 290 million people in the United States. The outage reportedly affected emergency call capabilites such as 911 in several cities.

Good emphasized that U.S. intelligence agencies should be focused "on protecting us from criminal activity from foreign adversaries and not focused on surveilling us citizens without a warrant and violating our constitutional freedoms."

