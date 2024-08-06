NRA Pres. to Newsmax: Walz Is No Friend of the Second Amendment

National Rifle Association President Bob Barr expressed strong concerns on Newsmax on Tuesday about Minnesota Gov. and Democrat vice presidential nominee Tim Walz's stance on the Second Amendment, labeling him a significant threat to gun rights in America.

In an interview on "Carl Higbie FRONTLINE," Barr voiced his concerns about Walz's approach to gun control and the Second Amendment. Barr did not mince words, highlighting Walz's alignment with Vice President Kamala Harris on gun control issues.

"He joins Kamala Harris, who is on record in a legal briefing stating that the Second Amendment does not, I repeat, does not provide an individual the right to keep and bear arms," Barr stated. He referenced the Supreme Court's disagreement with Harris' stance, particularly through the Bruen decision, which affirmed that gun safety, often cited by Walz and other advocates, is not a sufficient criterion for implementing gun control measures.

Barr criticized Walz's interpretation of gun safety as a gateway for anti-firearms legislation. "Tim Walz says, 'Well, as long as it is basic gun safety, it's not in opposition to the Second Amendment.' That has nothing to do with the Second Amendment, of course, but it's the basis for all of his anti-firearms legislation that he continues to push," Barr explained. According to Barr, Walz will fit comfortably within the current administration, which he perceives as unfriendly to Second Amendment advocates.

When asked if Walz could be considered a chameleon regarding his stance on guns, Barr drew on his experience in the House of Representatives. He pointed out that politicians often change their positions based on their constituencies.

"When you represent a district with a certain particular viewpoint, in this case, a rural Minnesota district that supports the Second Amendment and supports hunting, you support it. When you don't represent that district, or you're running in a different area, in this case, statewide, you change your tune," Barr observed.

Barr accused Walz of lacking strong principles, asserting that his record as governor is clearly "anti-Second Amendment and anti-freedom." He urged voters nationwide to remember Walz's true stance "when they go to the polls on Nov. 5."

Reflecting on historical parallels, Barr mentioned former Vice President Al Gore, who attempted to align himself with gun rights advocates by donning apparel during his presidential campaign.

"It's very easy to throw on some hunting orange, put a cap on and camo, and say, 'Yeah, I'm a hunter. I support the Second Amendment;' it doesn't last long," Barr remarked.

He expressed confidence that Walz's record and Harris' opposition to the individual right to bear arms would quickly expose any attempts to disguise his true stance.

"I think his [Walz's] record is so clearly adverse to the Second Amendment, and Kamala Harris is so opposed to the very notion of an individual's right to keep and bear arms that voters will see through this very, very quickly," he said.

Barr concluded that despite any efforts to present a pro-Second Amendment image, the realities of Walz's policies would become evident to voters. "They won't be able to maintain that narrative very long – they'll try," he added.

About NEWSMAX TV:

NEWSMAX is the fastest-growing cable news channel in America!

Find N ewsmax channel in your home via cable and satellite systems – More Info Here

channel in via cable and satellite systems – Watch Newsmax+ on your home TV app or smartphone and watch it anywhere! Try it for FREE -- See More Here: NewsmaxPlus.com