Bob Barr to Newsmax: Trump, NRA Will Protect Gun Rights

National Rifle Association President Bob Barr told Newsmax on Thursday that Donald Trump will be a steadfast ally in defending the Second Amendment and praised the president-elect's commitment to gun rights.

"I want to see Donald Trump be Donald Trump," Barr told "Finnerty." "When he came to the NRA a year ago at our annual meeting, as he has done in the past, he said, 'I understand the Second Amendment. I will protect the Second Amendment, and the NRA will have, as president, a friend in the White House.'

"That's all we want: a president that understands the Second Amendment and is willing to stand with the over 4 million NRA members in support of it."

Barr said efforts to undermine Trump and conservative causes through legal avenues, or "lawfare," are failing.

"I don't think that the left will cease its efforts to abuse public offices and the laws of this land, whether it's, you know, in California or New York, to go after their enemies," Barr said.

"But what will happen over the next four years is they will accelerate in losing cases, because Americans all across this country are fed up with people like [New York Attorney General] Letitia James using the power of their office to silence those with whom they simply disagree. That's what's going to happen over the next four years with Donald Trump and the presidency."

Barr said the NRA faces intense opposition from many on the left due to a fundamental ideological clash.

"The left is all about one thing, ultimately, and one thing only, and that is control. They want to control people. They want to control institutions. They want to control government entities.

"And the Second Amendment at its core is all about the government not controlling you by protecting our God-given right to keep and bear arms, particularly for self-defense. That's what the left cannot tolerate," he said.

Barr congratulated Trump and said, "[W]e here at the NRA look forward to working with you in support of the Second Amendment over the coming four years."

About NEWSMAX TV:

NEWSMAX is the fastest-growing cable news channel in America!

Find Newsmax channel in your home via cable and satellite systems – More Info Here

channel in via cable and satellite systems – Watch Newsmax+ on your home TV app or smartphone and watch it anywhere! Try it for FREE – See More Here: NewsmaxPlus.com