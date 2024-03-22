Jake Blumencranz to Newsmax: Property Owners Under Attack in N.Y.

New York Assemblyman Jake Blumencranz, R-Oyster Bay, detailed his recent legislative proposal to protect property owners in the state during an interview on Newsmax on Friday.

"This is an incredibly important piece of legislation not only because property rights are under attack in New York, but our laws are leaving property owners behind," Blumencranz stated on "Rob Schmitt Tonight."

"It's common sense. We're just trying to make it so that someone who is a squatter is defined in the law and they are not given the same rights as a tenant," he added.

Blumencranz emphasized the need for clarity in distinguishing between squatters and tenants, citing instances where individuals exploited legal ambiguities to the detriment of property owners.

"Many more of my constituents have come to me with incredibly horrible stories of people completely taking advantage of those who are looking to provide housing for those who own a single home and are looking to rent a room, and it's ruining lives," he said.

He attributed opposition to the bill to the influence of powerful tenants' rights groups in New York, asserting their desire to maintain an advantage over property owners.

"They are looking to keep a stronghold and make sure that property owners don't have the same rights as renters," he said.

"It's incredibly important for us on Long Island to make sure that people who want to live the American dream and move to a place like Long Island and buy a beautiful home with a lawn are protected," Blumencranz said.

The discussion on property rights gained renewed urgency following an incident in which squatters allegedly killed a woman in her deceased mother's Manhattan apartment.

According to New York Police Chief of Detectives Joseph Kenny, authorities discovered the victim, Nadia Vitels, 52, in a duffel bag in a closet on March 14. Vitels suffered severe injuries, including facial fractures, a brain bleed, and broken ribs, ultimately resulting in her death, Pix 11 reported.

