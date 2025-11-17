Blaine Holt to Newsmax: US Force Pressures Maduro

Retired Air Force Brig. Gen. Blaine Holt told Newsmax on Monday that the United States' sharp increase in military activity in the Caribbean might look like preparation for an invasion of Venezuela but is instead a calculated move to pressure drug cartels and the regime of dictator Nicolás Maduro into negotiations.

Holt told "Finnerty" the deployment of the USS Gerald R. Ford aircraft carrier strike group, multiple destroyers, and a Marine expeditionary unit operating near Venezuela is designed to maximize leverage rather than launch a conflict.

"It looks like it, doesn't it?" Holt said when asked whether the U.S. appears to be preparing for an invasion. "But what we've done is we've cocked a gun, and we're waving it around the room dangerously."

He said President Donald Trump is using the show of force to create "an incredible amount of pressure on the cartels" and force Maduro to reconsider his posture toward the U.S.

Holt pointed to the Navy's sinking of 21 suspected drug-running vessels in recent weeks as part of that pressure campaign. He said the activity has rattled criminal networks tied to the Maduro government.

"Maduro, he's the weak link, and he's gathering intelligence all over the place because they're screaming bloody murder, and they're calling everybody," Holt said.

U.S. intelligence agencies have long assessed that Venezuela's regime benefits from and collaborates with transnational narcotics groups, including factions of the so-called "Cartel of the Suns." Holt said those networks are deeply intertwined.

"What are the cartels connected to? All the illicit activity in this world," he said.

He emphasized that the administration's goal is not necessarily to use military force, but to have credible force positioned to compel cooperation.

"Not all of this has to be done militarily, but it sure is nice to have the weapon aimed right there," Holt said.

He added that individuals or governments voicing sudden concern about the interdicted vessels deserve scrutiny.

"Everybody who protests on these boats going down — well, let's investigate them because they've got reasons for that," he said.

GET TODAY NEWSMAX+:

NEWSMAX is the fastest-growing cable news channel in America with more than 30 million people watching!

Reuters Institute reports NEWSMAX is one of the top news brands in the U.S.

You need to watch NEWSMAX today.

Get it with great shows from Rob Schmitt, Greta Van Susteren, Greg Kelly, Carl Higbie, Rob Finnerty – and many more!

Find the NEWSMAX channel on your cable system – Go Here Now

BEST OFFER:

Sign up for NEWSMAX+ and get NEWSMAX, our streaming channel NEWSMAX2 and our military channel World at War.

Find hundreds of shows, movies and specials.

Even get Jon Voight's special series and President Trump's comedy programs and much more!

Watch NEWSMAX+ on your smartphone or home TV app.

Watch NEWSMAX anytime, anywhere!

Start your FREE trial now: NewsmaxPlus.com