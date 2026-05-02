NATO Seeks Answers on US Troop Pullout in Germany

NATO said on Saturday it was working with the United States to understand Washington's decision to withdraw 5,000 troops from Germany as a rift in transatlantic ties deepens over the Middle East war.

The Department of War's announcement of the troop withdrawal follows a spat between U.S. President Donald Trump and German Chancellor Friedrich Merz, who said on Monday Iran was "humiliating" Washington at the negotiating table. Trump fired back by saying that Merz "doesn't know what he's talking about."

It also came as Trump announced that tariffs on cars and trucks from the European Union will increase to 25 percent next week over accusations that the bloc did not comply with a trade deal signed last summer.

Department of War spokesman Sean Parnell said on Friday the withdrawal of around 5,000 troops from Germany was expected "to be completed over the next six to twelve months."

"This decision follows a thorough review of the Department's force posture in Europe and is in recognition of theater requirements and conditions on the ground," Parnell said in a statement.

There were 36,436 active-duty U.S. troops in NATO ally Germany as of December 31, 2025, compared to 12,662 in Italy and 3,814 in Spain.

German Defense Minister Boris Pistorius said on Saturday the U.S. troop withdrawal "from Europe and also from Germany was to be expected."

NATO said it was "working with the U.S. to understand the details of their decision on force posture in Germany."

"This adjustment underscores the need for Europe to continue to invest more in defense and take on a greater share of the responsibility for our shared security," NATO spokeswoman Allison Hart wrote on X.

Trump has made a number of threats to slash U.S. troop numbers in Germany and other European allies during both his terms in office, saying he wants Europe to take on greater responsibility for its defense rather than depending on Washington.

He now appears determined to punish allies who have failed to back the Middle East war or contribute to a peacekeeping force in the crucial Strait of Hormuz waterway, which Tehran's forces have effectively closed.

Trump also accused German automakers such as Mercedes-Benz and BMW of ripping off Americans, saying on Friday that Germany and "other European nations have not adhered to our trade deal."

Germany would likely be hit hard by a sharp vehicle tariff because it is responsible for a significant portion of EU auto exports.

Such tariffs would impose "enormous costs on the German and European automobile industry," the head of Germany's VDA lobby group for the sector, Hildegard Mueller, said in a statement sent to AFP.

She called for an "urgent" de-escalation and speedy negotiations on the issue.

Trump said on Thursday he might pull U.S. troops from Italy and Spain due to their opposition to the war. "Italy has not been of any help to us and Spain has been horrible, absolutely horrible," he told reporters in the Oval Office.

"Yeah, probably, I probably will. Why shouldn't I?" Trump said.

German Foreign Minister Johann Wadephul said on Thursday during a visit to Morocco that Germany was "prepared" for a reduction in US troops and was "discussing it closely and in a spirit of trust in all NATO bodies."

However, Wadephul said large American bases in Germany are "not up for discussion at all" and cited the example of Ramstein Air Base, which he said has "an irreplaceable function for the United States and for us alike."

The EU said on Thursday the deployment of US troops in Europe was in Washington's interest, and that the US was "a vital partner in contributing to Europe's security and defense."

Trump, however, took aim at Merz again, telling him to focus on ending the Ukraine war instead of "interfering" on Iran.

European powers have been on alert since Russia invaded Ukraine in 2022. A spate of drone incursions in the past year, as well as U.S. promises to move away from defending the continent, have pushed the issue to the top of the agenda.

Merz has made national security a priority, announcing unprecedented investments in an army that has been underfunded and under-equipped for decades. He has also reaffirmed support for Ukraine.