Tags: blaine holt | newsmax | ukraine | aid | congress

Blaine Holt to Newsmax: US Lacks Strategy for Ukraine Aid

Wednesday, 10 May 2023 02:38 PM EDT

The aid the United States is sending Ukraine to help in its war against Russia is problematic because there is no overall strategy behind it, retired U.S. Air Force Brig. Gen. Blaine Holt told Newsmax on Wednesday.

The Biden administration announced Tuesday that Kyiv will receive another $1.2 billion in aid as part of the authorized funding from the total package that has been designated from Congress to help Ukraine in its war effort.

But Holt told "Wake Up America" that "the problem with salami slicing these numbers in such little amounts, and unfortunately that is a little amount … [is that] we don't know what it's going for ... there is no strategy behind this. What are you trying to achieve?"

Another problem for the West, Holt said, is that Beijing is exploiting European and American weakness to take advantage of the situation.

Holt emphasized this war will end sometime soon "because we are exhausting resources at a phenomenal rate and the death rates are absolutely horrific.”

He said China is intending to come in the region diplomatically "and impose a peace because the United States is not anywhere to be found in terms of diplomatic leadership."

Holt also stressed that "right now Europe is listening. Europe is hurting very badly economically and wants an off-ramp just as much as anyone else ... this means that China has some levers here" to impose solutions that will be favorable for Beijing.

Holt said that Beijing knows it is going to win because the rest of the players have all weakened themselves during the conflict.

The aid the United States is sending Ukraine to help it in its war against Russia is problematic because there is no overall strategy behind it, retired U.S. Air Force Brig. Gen. Blaine Holt told Newsmax on Wednesday.
Wednesday, 10 May 2023 02:38 PM
