Tags: blaine holt | kamala harris | ukraine | volodymyr zelenskyy | benjamin netanyahu | russia | war

Blaine Holt to Newsmax: Harris 'Welded' to Support for Ukraine

By    |   Thursday, 26 September 2024 08:40 AM EDT

Vice President Kamala Harris will likely treat Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy in a much warmer way during his visit to the White House on Thursday than how she greeted Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu, as she's "welded" to the administration's support for Ukraine, retired U.S. Air Force Brig. Gen. Blaine Holt told Newsmax on Thursday.

"She treated Benjamin Netanyahu dreadfully, which kicked off a lot of this stuff, by dressing him down publicly on a global stage and then turning off his microphone," Holt said on Newsmax's "Wake Up America."

But while Holt said he wouldn't expect the Democrat nominee to be "effusive," he would "look at her to raise her arms up about Russian aggression and about getting more money and more weapons to Ukraine."

However, she won't say two important parts "out loud," which is that the administration is "still going to withhold any talk of strategy or diplomacy," said Holt.

"But she's got a real problem," he added, pointing out the optics behind Zelenskyy's weekend visit to a Pennsylvania factory producing munitions for his country's war with Russia. He was joined in the visit by [Pennsylvania Democrat Gov.] Josh Shapiro, a top Harris surrogate, drawing criticism from Republicans who called the visit a political stunt in the key battleground state.

"We're all for supporting Ukraine in their moments but we don't have a strategy for them," Holt said. "So to go right to the defense industrial base and sign a bunch of weapons while you've got Vladimir Putin threatening World War III, with a brand-new nuclear doctrine that we're not talking about, we're in just a strange world."

And even though there's "nothing that looks like reality here, it's extremely dangerous," Holt said.

Former U.S. Ambassador to Germany Ric Grenell, also on Thursday's show, agreed that the United States wants to ensure that the people of Ukraine are safe and secure, but said there is no peace plan despite the war going on for years.

"No one is talking about a peace plan, and all we're talking about is more war and more funding for war," Grenell said. "The reality is, we're six weeks from a U.S. presidential race and two wars are escalating and getting worse. This is a disaster."

Sandy Fitzgerald

Sandy Fitzgerald has more than three decades in journalism and serves as a general assignment writer for Newsmax covering news, media, and politics. 

Thursday, 26 September 2024 08:40 AM
