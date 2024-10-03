WATCH TV LIVE

Tags: blaine holt | kamala harris | alejandro mayorkas | biden administration | policies | constitution

Blaine Holt to Newsmax: 'We Are Imperiled' Due to Biden Policies

By    |   Thursday, 03 October 2024 10:46 PM EDT

The Biden administration is not holding up its end of the Constitutional bargain, retired U.S. Air Force Brig. Gen. Blaine Holt told Newsmax on Thursday.

"All enemies, foreign and domestic, Joe. They took an oath to the Constitution, and they swore those words. And they're not upholding them because we are imperiled here," Holt said on "Prime News."

Holt said vice president and Border Czar Kamala Harris, along with Homeland Security Secretary Alejandro Mayorkas, left the door wide open at the border.

"And now, we've got fighting-age men as far as the eye can see," he said.

Holt added: "And as we watch Iran rightly get backed into a corner despite all of the billions of dollars we've allowed to go there to fund these proxies, what's to stop them from an act of desperation and activating all these terror cells right here?"

Holt said the U.S. is especially vulnerable now because of the situation in Appalachia, which was devastated by Hurricane Helene.

"So all enemies, foreign and domestic, that's tied to Article IV, Section 4 in the Constitution," Holt said. "The defense of the United States is the responsibility, and that the executive branch will take care of that. And yet they have let us down.

"They are guilty of that. And we're looking down the barrel of a thing called World War III. We're looking down the barrel of what would be the equivalent of a civil war, except they're not Americans that we may have to fight in an unarmed fashion here."

