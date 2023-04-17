×
Blaine Holt to Newsmax: DOJ Shouldn't Be Involved in Teixeira Case

By    |   Monday, 17 April 2023 10:30 AM EDT

The Justice Department (DOJ) should not be involved at all in the case of the classified intelligence documents allegedly leaked by Airman First Class Jack Teixeira, retired U.S. Air Force Brigadier Gen. Blaine Holt told Newsmax on Monday.

Holt told Newsmax's "Wake Up America" that we learned quite a bit of information from these leaked documents, but stressed that "what alarms me is that the Justice Department got involved with this at all. We have billions of dollars of resources set aside for investigative assets inside the DoD [Department of Defense]."

Holt added that "what troubles me more is the DOJ's proclivity to come before Congress and then just button up and say, 'can't talk about an existing investigation' and they will hide behind this as well."

He said that Teixeira will most likely be dealt with within the military justice system, but added that "there are so many double standards flying around D.C. that people in the country don't know who to believe and they don't know where the credibility sits right now."

Holt stressed that although it is important to find out how Teixeira got access to all this classified information, more importantly the U.S. Army "potentially have special operations forces on the ground in Ukraine with Congress not being alerted to that fact."

When asked if the situation is actually as dire for the Ukrainian military as the leaked documents claim, Holt said "I know this. Logistically, the Ukrainians are in real trouble right now, and they do need a resupply.

He also pointed out that Russia is indeed capable of a robust offensive sometime soon, despite their forces being depleted throughout the war, saying that "quantity is a quality all unto itself."

