Blaine Holt to Newsmax: Israel Using 'Thermographic' Tech in Lebanon

Tuesday, 24 September 2024 01:41 PM EDT

Retired Brig. Gen. Blaine Holt told Newsmax on Tuesday that Israeli military forces are using thermal imaging technology to target missiles and other "very deadly weapons" used by Hezbollah in Lebanon.

Israel launched a new offensive against Hezbollah forces in Lebanon last week, killing more than 500 people in a series of airstrikes that were preceded by the detonation of pagers and other electronic communications devices.

"You're seeing basically the final chapter of preparation of the battle space" in Lebanon before Israeli forces ahead of a potential ground incursion, Holt said on "National Report."

He added that Israel "put down leaflets all over southern Lebanon to warn these people to get out, because they're going to be rolling tanks soon."

Holt noted that Israel introduced "another new piece of technology … last night," advanced thermographic imaging technology, "to map every square centimeter of these homes …so they know exactly where these missiles are, and they're going to have to go get them because these are very deadly weapons."

Holt added: "We're going to see a ground incursion into Lebanon, there's no question, and what's left of Hezbollah's command and control is going to be dealt with."

Theodore Bunker

Theodore Bunker, a Newsmax writer, has more than a decade covering news, media, and politics.

Tuesday, 24 September 2024 01:41 PM
