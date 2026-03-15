Holt to Newsmax: US Should Move to Secure Iran's Kharg Island

The United States could secure shipping in the Strait of Hormuz by targeting key Iranian military positions on Kharg Island while avoiding damage to the country's oil infrastructure, retired U.S. Air Force Brig. Gen. Blaine Holt said Sunday on Newsmax.

During an appearance on Newsmax's "Sunday Agenda," Holt outlined a strategy centered on deploying the 31st Marine Expeditionary Unit from Japan to stabilize the area.

"Well, the administration beat me to it. I would call up the 31st MEU out of Japan, get them steaming," said Holt.

It is essential, he said, that the island be locked down in a way that would not destroy the Iranian economy or its oil industry, which will be vital for the Iranian people moving forward.

The operation would also allow the United States to counter Iranian threats to shipping routes while using a combination of military and technological capabilities, he added.

"In terms of the threat that you're talking about, we have a lot of measures," said Holt. "We have electronic warfare means, and we have other means. The 31st is going to be the capstone in how we bring our technologies to bear, so that naval escorts can bring the ships through."

Holt also warned that domestic energy policy could worsen supply chain pressures in the United States if refinery capacity continues to decline.

"You've got California shutting down refineries left and right," he said. "That's going to shut down effectively the L.A. port."

And if that happens, "We're going to have food supply chain breakdowns right here at home," he said. "This isn't just about food prices going up. This is about food availability."

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