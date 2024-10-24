Blaine Holt to Newsmax: Blame Biden for Iran, Saudi Alliance

Reports that longtime foes Saudi Arabia and Iran will be holding joint military exercises in the Red Sea is another sign of the failure of the Biden administration's foreign policy, retired Air Force Brig. Gen. Blaine Holt told Newsmax on Thursday.

The announcement of the joint exercises came amid Iran's acceptance into the BRICS group of nations, which includes Brazil, Russia, India, China, and South Africa.

"This is an outcropping or a symptom of failed American foreign policy," Holt told "The Record With Greta Van Susteren." "The Saudis, though, are playing a pretty intelligent game, in my view, from their perspective, not from ours.

"They're riding the fence. They certainly are going to be very pleased if Israel can clean up the neighborhood and get rid of these [Iranian] proxies, especially the Houthis.

"But they're also very much interested in this BRICS consortium, which concluded its big conference today. And Iran just got granted full membership privileges into BRICS," he continued.

"And so [the Saudis] are going to play both sides until they see the way these elections break here in the United States. If [former President Donald] Trump comes back, I think you can see that that relationship will settle down, and we'll get back to the Abraham Accords in a perfunctory way."

