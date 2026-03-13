Holt to Newsmax: US Is Aiding Revolution in Iran

Retired Air Force Brig. Gen. Blaine Holt told Newsmax on Friday that it could be between five and eight weeks before President Donald Trump's goals in Iran are achieved.

"The president is more concerned about reaching his objectives," Holt said on "Carl Higbie: FRONTLINE" after U.S. forces completed an aggressive bombing campaign.

"That means we blast those straits open," referring to the Strait of Hormuz, the route between Iran and Oman through which about 20% of the world's oil supply passes.

Holt asserted that the now-free people of Iran are helping the U.S. target members of the Islamic regime.

"And that's very helpful," he said. "So we'll keep the pressure on.

"We want to aid and abet a revolution. We don't want to pick their leader. They do that."

"That's what will get us to the other side of this," Holt added. "But the straits is an emergency, and it has to get opened right now."

Holt said that by sending 2,000 Marines and more warships to the Middle East, it gives U.S. time to plan how to keep oil routes open and keep the supply moving.

"Be the deterrent and allow the Navy to do the escorts necessary," Holt said.

He said the U.S. must also adapt to Iran's drone strikes.

"That's been a new wrinkle in this," Holt said. "And we're learning very, very fast. I think that's going well."

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