Holt and Fleitz to Newsmax: Cease-Fire Unlikely

Retired Brig. Gen. Blaine Holt and Fred Fleitz, the former chief of staff to the National Security Council, told Newsmax on Monday that Israel likely won't agree to a cease-fire with Hamas despite pressure from the Biden administration.

U.S. officials said on Sunday that the administration is planning to offer a "take it or leave it" deal to release the remaining hostages and end the conflict in the upcoming weeks, according to The Washington Post.

Holt told "American Agenda," in response to a report that Hamas leader Yahya Sinwar is demanding Israel agree not to attempt to assassinate him as part of a cease-fire agreement: "It's a very good sign if you're on a military mission and your enemy says, OK, OK, if we cut a deal I get to stay alive."

He added that Israel is "not very far from the finish line on this Hamas thing."

Fleitz said that when it comes to a cease-fire agreement, "There's nothing here."

He said, "Hamas is not at the negotiating table; it has made demands Israel can't meet, and I think we're simply being conned by this administration that wants to be seen as doing something."

