Blaine Holt to Newsmax: WH Message on China Protests 'Unacceptable'

The White House's message about the ongoing protests in China is "unacceptable," as the United States must "stand up and talk about human rights," but the response may be related to the level of compromise between President Joe Biden, his son, and the Chinese government, retired U.S. Air Force brigadier Gen. Blaine Holt told Newsmax on Wednesday.

"We're the United States of America, where the example of freedom around the world, our constitution, is the only legitimate governance document in the world for self-governance," Holt said on Newsmax's "Wake Up America." "We need to stand up and talk about human rights."

His comments come after ​​NSC Strategic Communication Coordinator John Kirby told reporters Monday that Biden was "not going to speak for protesters" who are demanding freedom from the country's "zero-COVID" policies, and the White House does support the right of anyone to "peacefully protest."

"Well as an American citizen, I would say, let's walk it all back to a laptop," said Holt. "Let's pull that laptop apart. Let's find out who is compromised, and what's going on with that, and where the relationships are, and where the money is flowing, and I bet you will find the answer."

Meanwhile, freedom is in a "struggle" around the world, said Holt, pointing to an "Iranian team that's certain to head home to retribution" after losing to the United States in World Cup play on Tuesday.

"You're seeing Putin oppress his own about not supporting his war, and now you've got the Chinese in the biggest uprising since Tiananmen Square fighting for their freedom, saying you can't do this to us, and that's the best we can do," said Holt. "We have gotten to an interesting place in terms of defending freedom and human rights."

Holt also responded to news that NATO Secretary General Jens Stoltenberg is saying the door is open for Ukraine to eventually join the alliance.

"I think it's a bit premature to talk about whether Ukraine is going to be entering into NATO," Holt, a former U.S. deputy military representative to NATO, said. "It's not ready. It's a country ravaged by war. If you were to assess it into NATO, you'd essentially be saying that Russia is at war with all of NATO on an Article 5 basis, so to me, it's not a useful step. It doesn't get us anywhere. It doesn't take us to an end of the conflict."

