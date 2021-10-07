Sen. Blackburn to Newsmax: Haugen Showed Facebook 'Working Outside' the Law

Documents and testimony from Facebook whistleblower Francis Haugen, a former data analyst for the social media giant, show that the company is "working outside" of federal law governing the online privacy of children, as well as other general privacy violations, Sen. Marsha Blackburn, one of the lawmakers who questioned Haugen, said on Newsmax Thursday.

"What we have found is that Facebook is indeed working outside of that law," said the Tennessee Republican on Newsmax's "Wake Up America." "Of course, we've heard from many people about that, the data mining, the tracking, the shadow banning, the censorship [and] the documents that were brought forward affirmed this."

Lawmakers, she added, are still working to rein in big tech, but it's also important to make sure that free speech remains preserved online.

Haugen's testimony, meanwhile, was important because it added narrative to the documents, said Blackburn.

"We've all heard from pediatricians, parents, and teachers about concerns. We've heard about sex traffickers, drug traffickers using Facebook, and Facebook doing nothing, or children getting on TikTok and then you have predators that follow them, and it seems these platforms to do nothing," she added. "So this shows that indeed not only Facebook, but most likely these other platforms, are operating the same way."

However, conservatives don't want to restrict online freedom of speech, Blackburn stressed.

"[We] have worked now for a decade for light touch privacy guide rails that say you, the individual, own your virtual you when you are online, and that it does not belong to the big social media platform," said Blackburn. "We are also making certain that there's data security. If a company has a breach, they have to tell you within a 72 hour period of time."

She added that there is also work underway on Section 230 reforms that would end censorship and keep "big aggregator sites" from putting "infringed or fraudulent products online to sell."

Meanwhile, Blackburn said she'd like to see other tech site insiders like Haugen coming forward to say what they know about the companies' operations.

"Every company has data analysts," she said. "They have programmers. They have individuals that are building these algorithms. I think there are many people in these companies that have stories to tell about how these big tech companies are using their platforms to manipulate what you hear, what you see, what you think, and what you say."

