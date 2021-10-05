Nunes to Newsmax: Whistleblower 'Diversion' of Facebook's Treatment of Conservatives

Facebook whistleblower Frances Haugen's testimony about the dangers of the social media giant to children and others is a legitimate concern, Sen. Devin Nunes tells Newsmax, but he believes it could all just be a diversion away from Facebook's censoring of conservatives.

"I'm a little bit suspicious of it," Nunes, R-Calif., said Tuesday on "Eric Bolling The Balance."

"The real problem" he said, is "they're clearly using this to continue to censor conservatives, and I think what you're going to see is that the Biden administration will use this to try to set up some type of government entity," which, he added, are "always run by socialists, leftists who do more to harm to the United States."

Former President Donald Trump successfully used Facebook and other social media to win the 2016 presidential election before suppression of conservative voices began, Nunes said.

"[Former President Barack] Obama and [Facebook CEO Mark] Zuckerberg were the first ones to use the term fake news right after the 2016 election," Nunes said, "and from that point forward, they've been using this ability that they have with this kind of overarching messaging that oh, we want to just protect your kids."

The message resonates, he said, because everyone agrees with protecting children.

Nunes suggested finding an alternative platform "because we can't even communicate amongst ourselves as conservatives across the platforms because they censor so many people, they kicked so many people off the system."

Trump himself has been banned from Twitter permanently, and is currently asking a judge to have him reinstated. His Facebook ban is not permanent, but will not come up for review for some time.

"Probably one of the most frightening days I've ever had as an American citizen and being on this planet was the day that [Jeff] Bezos and Amazon cut the wires, blew up the servers from the company named Parlor," an alternative to Twitter popular with conservatives, Nunes said. "Parlor's back up and going, but it takes a while before they get up to the 15-20 million users that they had."

His biggest concern now is that conservatives and Republicans don't have a communications architecture, Nunes said.

"We can't even message to each other what's actually happening in this country," he said.

