Karoline Leavitt to Newsmax: Trump Took On Hostile ABC Host

Donald Trump gave a clinic on how to deal with a hostile media Wednesday, Trump campaign press secretary Karoline Leavitt told Newsmax.

Trump sparred with ABC News’ Rachel Scott during a question-and-answer session at the National Association for Black Journalists’ annual convention in Chicago earlier in the day.

"He knowingly walked into that hostile environment, into the lion's den because he is so committed to truly uniting this country," Leavitt told "Prime News" guest host Sebastian Gorka. "The Biden-Harris administration has been saying for four years they want to unite the country, but they don't back up those words with action.

"If you want to truly unify America, you have to show up and bring your message to every corner of our nation."

Trump showed up and Vice President Kamala Harris did not for the Black journalists.

"That is what President Trump does," Leavitt continued. "Kamala Harris didn't respond to the National Association of Black Journalists' invitation, by the way. She didn't show up.

"President Trump did, and he did not back down in the face of this unhinged and unprofessional fake news reporter who came out of the gate with this incredibly biased and hostile question."

Despite liberal media depictions, Trump stuck to the issues instead of the division, she added.

"President Trump remained focused on the issues that matter to Black voters: bringing down the cost of living, bringing down inflation, cost of groceries, gas, rent that have skyrocketed because of Harris and Biden's disastrous economic agenda," Leavitt said. "He talked about his plans to reduce violent crime in American cities and to secure our southern border and stop this massive influx of illegal immigrants that have had a direct impact on Black communities across this great country."

Those are reasons why more Black voters are believing in Trump than during his previous two presidential campaigns and why they are supporting his return to the white House, according to Leavitt.

"They are not buying the fake news media because these are the very same people who have been pushing hoaxes and lies and slandering him for the past eight years," she said, "and knowing that they would be hostile to him again, President Trump still showed up. He was still his authentic self, and I'm not sure when the media is going to realize that their fake outrage will continue to backfire on them."

