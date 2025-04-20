Bishop Strickland to Newsmax: Christ's Resurrection 'Changed the World'

Bishop Joseph Strickland, discussing the importance of the Easter holiday on Newsmax Sunday, said the death and resurrection of Jesus Christ was the "event that changed the world and established the Catholic church."

"Its purpose is to proclaim this great event of the saving grace of God through his son, Jesus Christ," Strickland, the bishop emeritus of the diocese of Tyler, Texas, told Newsmax's "Wake Up America Weekend."

"It is the greatest event in our faith, and we believe the greatest event that has happened to humanity since creation," he added. "It is a renewal of creation through God's son, sacrificing himself in the rising from the dead, showing us that he is the Lord of life."

Strickland recalled the historic setting of the crucifixion, explaining that Christ was born in the first century, in the year zero, and then started his public ministry at about the age of 30.

"At 33, he gave his life and then rose from the dead and began what we know as the Christian era, the time when the son of God had come to save humanity."

Even the trappings of Easter, such as chocolate bunnies and eggs, "all have roots in what Easter really means, the resurrection of Jesus Christ," said Strickland.

But some of the roots of the holiday have been lost because too many people are not focused on the reason for it, said Strickland.

"[This is] what we call an octave in the Catholic faith, eight days of celebration and then a whole season until Pentecost, which will be 50 days from now," he said. "So I really urge people who are celebrating to go even deeper to understand their faith more clearly, more completely. And for those who may not even really know anything about Jesus Christ, to come to know him. He died for each and every one of us, and rose for each and every one of us."

He added that he would encourage all Catholics to remember the meaning of the sign of the cross, which they make in the name of the father, son, and the Holy Spirit.

"[When we] sign ourselves with the cross of Christ, we're reminding ourselves of Easter, his life, death, and resurrection. So I'd encourage all Catholics to remember that little prayer we begin prayer with and for those who may not be familiar with the Catholic faith, to know that that's why we do that, to remind ourselves that the cross is the sign of the sacrifice of love that is Jesus Christ and his resurrection. We don't stop at Good Friday and his death. We go on to the resurrection, but we have to have both."

