Bill O'Reilly to Newsmax: Progressives 'Will Take a Waxing' in Midterm Elections

Legendary TV Host Bill O’Reilly told Newsmax Tuesday that he expects progressive Democrats “will take a waxing” in the upcoming midterm elections.

Appearing on “Spicer & Co.,” O’Reilly pushed back against doomsayers who believe the U.S. will continue to get more progressive, arguing instead that ordinary people are already beginning to repudiate the far left’s excesses.

“There’s no doom,” he proclaimed. “This is a very important vote, five weeks from tonight. Progressive policies have harmed every single American — even those who are too stupid to know it. I expect that the progressives will take a waxing on Nov. 8 — I expect that to happen.

“Americans are saying, ‘Look, we’ve listened to you. We elected Joe Biden — a progressive president. And now, we’re getting hosed, and the whole country’s getting hammered.’ So, I’m hoping that’s the beginning of the turnaround back to traditional America.”

According to a FiveThirtyEight average of polls, Republicans currently trail Democrats by 1.2 percentage points, 45.5% to 44.2%, in the November election generic ballot. However, individual Senate races have narrowed toward the GOP in recent weeks.

O’Reilly’s comments are in the backdrop of his latest book release, “Killing the Legends: The Lethal Danger of Celebrity,” which pins the 1960s down as the era where the U.S. turned away from its traditional roots.

“The '60s, Vietnam [War] was the pivotal moment of rejecting American traditional and Judeo-Christian philosophy,” the former Fox News host stated. “The anti-war hippie movement that came in and that now controls some of the corporations — they threw that right out the window and never brought it back.”

“So, today we have the progressive socialists against the conservative traditionalists,” he added. “That’s the Culture War today, and it began in the 1960s.”

About NEWSMAX TV:

NEWSMAX is the fastest-growing cable news channel in America!