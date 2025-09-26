Bill Essayli to Newsmax: California Has No Authority Over Immigration Agents

California's new law aimed at unmasking federal immigration agents has no effect on federal operations, acting U.S. Attorney for the Central District of California Bill Essayli told Newsmax Friday, stressing that the state has no jurisdiction over federal authority.

"We have the Supremacy Clause in the Constitution," Essayli said on Newsmax's "National Report."

He continued, "The system of government was set up so the federal government could operate unhampered or unaffected by all 50 states passing their own regulations. If every state started passing its own framework of rules for the federal government, it would be a total mess and unworkable."

The push from California Democrats follows calls nationwide to strip ICE agents of anonymity. But Essayli said federal officers conceal their identities for safety reasons, pointing to a recent attack on an ICE facility in Dallas.

Gov. Gavin Newsom, in an appearance with late-night TV host Stephen Colbert, claimed masked officers were "disappearing" people without oversight, but Essayli rejected that characterization.

"I think he's completely out of line," he said. "The rhetoric is reckless. People are not being disappeared or kidnapped. They are being arrested by federal agents in compliance with the federal law and the Constitution."

He added that courts, including the Supreme Court, have already upheld the federal government's operations.

Essayli warned that Newsom's words have dangerous consequences.

"This is what the left does when they don't get their way," he said. "They lay out the matches and the gasoline, and they turn up the rhetoric, and they hope that somebody comes and does what they want them to do — which is exactly what happened in Texas. This rhetoric has to stop."

Assaults on immigration agents have surged, he noted, linking the rise to political attacks from leaders like Newsom.

"The assaults on our agents are up over 1,000%," Essayli said. "They're happening because people like Gavin Newsom are fueling the emotions and passions of the fringe left, which thinks they are justified in attacking our agents in the name of protecting illegal immigrants. It's out of control."

Despite the new law, Essayli made clear that ICE operations will continue. "We have no concerns at all. We're very confident on the law. This law will have no effect on our agents or operations. The safety of our men and women out there protecting the community is paramount," he said.

He closed by defending the mission of immigration enforcement.

"We have some of the toughest, most courageous men and women out there. We're taking out the worst of the worst from the communities," he said. "We're getting rid of criminal, illegal immigrants, and we're making the community safer. And we're going to do that whether the governor likes it or not."

