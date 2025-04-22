Bill Donohue to Newsmax: Next Pope Must Clear Up Confusion Left by Francis

The main job of the next Pope should be to clear up the confusion Pope Francis left about parts of church doctrine and bring both clarity and a greater coherence of vision, Catholic League President Bill Donohue told Newsmax on Tuesday.

Appearing on ​"National Report," Donohue explained that, for example, although Francis himself stated that he was against homosexuality, he also also appointed cardinals who do not agree with the church's teachings on the issue to high and senior positions beyond their cardinalships in the church.

Donohue emphasized that "when people see that, they say, Wait a minute — can we get rid of this confusion, can we get some clarity here? Because we need a greater coherence of vision and whoever comes in next, that hopefully will be the principle job that he has to do."

In discussing the future of the church after Francis, the Catholic League president stressed that "there is going to be, I think, a gentle push of the pendulum back to the middle, because what Pope Francis did, a lot of good work, but he has also created a lot of confusion, and you can't run an institution, a world-wide institution like the Catholic Church, without clarity."

