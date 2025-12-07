Sen. Cassidy to Newsmax: GOP Plan Gives Power Back to Patients

Republicans are prepared to unite behind President Donald Trump's new health reform proposal, Sen. Bill Cassidy told Newsmax on Sunday, arguing that it puts consumers — not insurance companies — at the center of the system.

The Louisiana Republican, who is a physician, outlined the plan during an appearance on Newsmax's "Conversations With Nancy Brinker," emphasizing that the GOP's support stems from its core principle of patient-driven care.

The senator said the proposal would restructure how federal subsidy dollars are used on the Obamacare exchanges.

Instead of sending billions to insurance companies to temporarily lower premiums, the plan would allow patients to purchase lower-cost insurance and deposit the savings into pre-funded health savings accounts to help cover deductibles.

The approach, he said, reduces premiums, tackles high out-of-pocket costs, and offers taxpayers a better return on investment.

"We want to give power to patients, not profits to insurance companies," Cassidy said, predicting the message will resonate strongly with Republican lawmakers.

He also pointed out that under the current system, many patients still face deductibles of roughly $6,000, leaving families unable to use their insurance even as federal spending climbs.

The president's plan, Cassidy argued, addresses both problems: lower premiums and meaningful help with deductibles.

With a Senate HELP Committee hearing set for this week, Cassidy said he expects broad Republican support and hopes Democrats will look beyond "partisan politics" and consider shifting resources directly to patients.

GET TODAY NEWSMAX+:

NEWSMAX is the fastest-growing cable news channel in America with more than 30 million people watching!

Reuters Institute reports NEWSMAX is one of the top news brands in the U.S.

You need to watch NEWSMAX today.

Get it with great shows from Rob Schmitt, Greta Van Susteren, Greg Kelly, Carl Higbie, Rob Finnerty – and many more!

Find the NEWSMAX channel on your cable system – Go Here Now

BEST OFFER:

Sign up for NEWSMAX+ and get NEWSMAX, our streaming channel NEWSMAX2 and our military channel World at War.

Find hundreds of shows, movies and specials.

Even get Jon Voight's special series and President Trump's comedy programs and much more!

Watch NEWSMAX+ on your smartphone or home TV app.

Watch NEWSMAX anytime, anywhere!

Start your FREE trial now: NewsmaxPlus.com