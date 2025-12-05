Rep. Haridopolos to Newsmax: ACA Checks Needed Before Subsidy Renewal

Rep. Mike Haridopolos, R-Fla., told Newsmax on Friday that Congress should not extend Affordable Care Act subsidies without changes he argued are needed to curb abuse and reduce costs for Americans who are not receiving government help to buy coverage.

Haridopolos made the comments as Congress faces a year-end deadline involving enhanced subsidies tied to the ACA.

Senate Minority Leader Chuck Schumer, D-N.Y., said Senate Democrats will introduce legislation for a "clean, three-year extension" of the current ACA tax credits and warned premiums could rise if Congress does not act before Jan. 1.

Haridopolos rejected the idea of continuing the program as-is, calling it "a broken system" and arguing lawmakers should tighten eligibility standards and require more enrollees to contribute financially.

"We cannot rubber-stamp a broken program. No way, no how," Haridopolos said during an appearance on "Wake Up America."

He said Congress should focus on verifying who qualifies for subsidized coverage.

"What we have to do as a minimum is we need to make sure that we're checking who actually qualifies for Obamacare," Haridopolos said. "It's a program where people lie, and they get to stay on the program."

He also argued many enrollees do not pay toward their coverage.

"Half the people on Obamacare pay zero in premiums," Haridopolos said.

Democrats have argued the subsidies help prevent premium spikes and keep coverage affordable, while Republicans have pushed for reforms instead of a straight extension. Any major change would face long odds in the Senate, where most legislation typically requires 60 votes.

Haridopolos also discussed the arrest of 30-year-old Brian Cole Jr. in connection with pipe bombs placed outside the Democratic and Republican National Committee headquarters the night before the Jan. 6, 2021, Capitol protest.

"We actually have a Department of Justice that does their job now for four years," Haridopolos said, criticizing the prior handling of the case.

"They followed the facts. They didn't need any new leads, and they simply found the bad guy."

