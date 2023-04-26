Bill Barr to Newsmax: Hunter Biden Intel Letter 'A Political Stunt'

Former Attorney General Bill Barr told Newsmax that the U.S. intelligence community's 2020 letter discrediting the Hunter Biden laptop story was "a political stunt."

Joining "The Record With Greta Van Susteren" on Wednesday, Barr slammed the Biden campaign for allegedly drafting a letter by 51 then-current or retired intelligence officials denouncing the laptop before the 2020 election.

"The cover-up on the laptop was just another shameful episode of lying to the American public right on the eve of the election," Barr said. "Everyone knew that that was a legitimate laptop, and for now-President Biden during the debates to suggest it was Russian disinformation was just an outright lie to the American people."

Barr also described the letter, which former CIA Acting Director Mike Morell testified under oath that then-Biden campaign adviser Antony Blinken put together, as a "dirty trick."

"It was clearly calculated," Barr said, noting that it was "clearly couched in a way to create a false impression."

He continued, "It was a political stunt. And I said, I think all those so-called intelligence professionals act like hacks — political hacks."

Later, Barr condemned the slate of progressive prosecutors taking over cities nationwide and not enforcing law and order policies.

"You can't have social progress without law and order and peace on the streets," Barr said. "We have now people going into law enforcement who are ignoring the nuts and bolts of law enforcement — keeping people safe — and are trying to leapfrog into some perfect world of perfect social justice."

He recently joined the advisory board of Protecting Americans Action Fund, which is led by Virginia Attorney General Jason Miyares, ABC's WRIC-TV 8 reported.

