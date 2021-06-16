Sen. Rick Scott to Newsmax: 'I Give Biden a D on Summit'

Sen. Rick Scott, R-Fla., told Newsmax on Wednesday that he would give President Joe Biden only a D for his performance at the G-7 Summit in the United Kingdom last week.

''You have to give him a D. It is really simple. What good happened? Why did you take the time and spend the money and do this for no purpose? What has come out of this?'' Scott said while appearing on ''Spicer & Co.'' ''Look, I want to have a relationship with our allies, but we must do it [with a] purpose for American citizens. I represent people in America.''

Biden met with the leaders of the United Kingdom, Canada, France, Germany, Italy and Japan in Cornwall.

''You know, one of things that I think, understandably, there was a good deal of skepticism about: Would the G-7 sign on and give America back its, sort of, leadership role. I think it did,'' Biden said after the summit. ''It wasn’t me, but it meant they’re glad America is back. They are glad America is back, and they acted that way. ''

After meeting with the G-7 leaders, Biden also met one-on-one with Russian President Vladimir Putin in Geneva on Wednesday.

''I told President Putin that we need to have some basic rules of the road that we can all abide by,'' Biden told reporters after the meeting. ''I also said there are areas where there’s a mutual interest for us to cooperate, for our people — Russian and American people — but also for the benefit of the world and the security of the world. One of those areas is strategic stability.''

Scott said, however, that Biden did not get anything out of the meetings.

''I continue to be disappointed. I just think he is not standing up to dictators. He didn't stand up to Putin,'' Scott said. ''I mean, you can tell nothing came out of it. I just think he is not helping us. He doesn't have a backbone.''

Scott said that Putin did not commit to anything, which made the meting fruitless.

''Because that's not what Biden does. Biden just wants to have the title president,'' Scott said. ''There's not a dictator around the world that I've seen so far [that he is] going to hold accountable.''

''He needs to start being honest with American people,'' Scott said. ''But [with] all the issues, [he] is getting nothing done. He has had this job — what, for five months? Nothing but bad things have happened. You know the border's still a crisis. Our schools are still not open. I mean, inflation has picked up like crazy. He is not solving a problem because he is not addressing that problem. He just wants a title.''

