Biden's G7 Gaffes Don't Go Unnoticed in Some Media

President Joe Biden's gaffes and difficulty speaking publicly did not get missed by the media during his G7 summit, including bumbling in his final remarks, mistaking Libya for Syria, getting "waved off" and corrected by British Prime Minister Boris Johnson, and failing to show customary respect for the queen of England.

Biden mixed up Libya when he meant to say Syria at least three times in discussing "economic assistance," which he corrected to say "food assistance," and even aides had to explain away as mere slips of the tongue, according to Fox News.

President Biden muttered "I shouldn't be negotiating in public," but did talk in fits and starts about working with Russia to provide "vital assistance" to "Libya," which he called a "population that's in real trouble." He meant Syria, and proceeded to mix up the Middle East countries twice more.

"As long as they're there without the ability to bring about some order in the region, you can't do that very well without providing for the basic economic needs of people," Biden in his final remarks at the G7. "So, I'm hopeful that we can find an accommodation where we can save the lives of people in, for example, in Libya."

He also meant Syria, aides told Fox News.

A Twitter user noted the difficulty of the president getting his thoughts out:

PM Johnson was dismissive of an interrupting President Biden during one meeting caught on video, according to U.K.'s SkyNews.

Johnson twice waved off Biden's interruptions and ultimately had to correct the U.S. president, when Biden suggested Johnson did not introduce South African President Cyril Ramaphosa.

"And the president of South Africa," Biden interrupted Johnson.

"And the president of South Africa, as I said earlier on," Johnson replied.

"Oh, you did," Biden said.

"I did, I certainly did," Johnson said.

And Newsweek noted President Biden was disrespectful to Queen Elizabeth when he did not remove his sunglasses in greeting her.

"If you're meeting the queen face-to-face there's no sunglasses or anything like that at all because eye contact is quite important with any introduction," former butler to Prince Charles and Camilla, Duchess of Cornwall, Grant Harrold told Newsweek. "It's fine for Biden to have had sunglasses on but, he should have removed them when he actually met the queen.

"Everyone else has to, it doesn't matter who you are, even royals remove sunglasses when they meet royals."