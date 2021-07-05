Rep. Reschenthaler to Newsmax: 'Doddering Fool' Biden Inviting Cyberattacks

President Joe Biden is a “doddering fool” who is inviting cyberattacks like the colossal one over the weekend that hit 200 U.S. businesses because “the Russians, the cybercriminals know they can do things like shut down the Colonial Pipeline, they can go after companies without repercussion,” says Rep. Guy Reschenthaler, R-Pa.

“If you are harboring cybercriminals, people who are attacking the United States and our companies, and let’s not kid ourselves, Russia knows what’s going on and Putin knows what’s going on. (Biden) should say if you’re doing that there will be retaliation but instead you have this doddering fool that has to pull a notecard out and read from it,” Reschenthaler said Monday during an appearance on Newsmax TV’s “Chris Salcedo Show” in reference to Biden fumbling with notes when asked about the cyberattack Saturday.

“Had President Trump did that, the media would have run with that story for days and days. It’s Joe Biden’s weakness. It’s him grabbing the notecard so he can spit off talking points, it’s him not knowing what’s going on. It’s that kind of attitude that’s inviting these attacks because the Russians, the cyber criminals know they can do things like shut down the Colonial Pipeline, they can go after companies without repercussion,” said Reschenthaler.

Biden during a Q&A with a reporter seemed to struggle when asked about the attack, prompting criticism from Republicans, including Rep. Ronny Jackson, R-Texas, former President Donald Trump’s White House physician.

“I think he’s demonstrating every single day that there is something going on,” Jackson told Fox News on Saturday.

“He’s just not aging gracefully at this point.”

Biden is known for making gaffes, including in March when he referred to Kamala Harris as "President Harris."

"Now when President Harris and I took a virtual tour of a vaccination center in Arizona not long ago, one of the nurses on that, on that tour injecting people, giving vaccinations, said that each shot was like administering a dose of hope," he said at the time.

Reschenthaler said he hopes “the woke yuppies that are in the corporate board rooms who are upset about Donald Trump because he said some mean things on tweets, I hope they like what’s coming at them now … because Trump would not have tolerated attacks on these companies.”

