Jill Biden's Ex-Husband to Newsmax: Targeted by 'Biden Crime Family'

The ex-husband of first lady Jill Biden said the "Biden crime family" has come after him for 35 years and is targeting former President Donald Trump the same way.

"I got on the wrong side of the Biden family, and they have literally come after me for 35 years in a row," Bill Stevenson told Newsmax's "Greg Kelly Reports" on Wednesday.

"One little thing after another. I was charged with an $8,000 car loan on a BMW that was owned by my business that I had just sold. It's been tragic. I can't let them do this to a president that I love and respect. I can't let them do this to our country. This is why I've come forward.

"I can't let them do that what they did to me President Trump."

Stevenson, who married Jill Biden in 1970, told Newsmax that Frank Biden, brother of President Joe Biden, approached him after the divorce in 1975.

"And he goes, 'Give her the house or you're going to have serious problems,'" Stevenson said. "I looked at Frankie and I said, 'Are you threatening me?' and, needless to say, about two months later, my brother and I were indicted for that tax charge for $8,200."

Stevenson said Jill Biden "turned down a million-dollar settlement from me" during a "vicious divorce trial."

"I gave her her corvette. I provided a townhouse for her. I did everything I could to make sure that she was happy because I still cared about her," Stevenson said. "And to this day I still care about her.

"...My problem is with Joe Biden. What he did was right before the divorce trial, he switches law firms ... they bashed me in front of the IRS, they bashed me in front of the Department of Justice. ... Bottom line is, I won everything."

Stevenson told DailyMail.com that he was still married to Jill Biden when she met Joe Biden. Stevenson said he always refuted the Bidens' story of having met on a blind date.

