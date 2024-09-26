David Friedman to Newsmax: Biden Weak on Iran; Hezbollah Attacks Israel

Despite trying to get Hezbollah to stop firing rockets on Israel for almost a year, the Biden administration has been unsuccessful because it refuses to confront Iran, former Ambassador to Israel David Friedman told Newsmax Thursday.

"The main reason they've achieved nothing is because they refuse to confront Iran. They refuse to impose any significant sanctions on Iran," Friedman told "Prime News."

Friedman added that Israel has finally had enough and is fighting back because 60,000 Israelis who live in the north can't return home due to the constant rocket fire.

"And the important thing is this: The people in Israel, the people on the northern border, the ones who are most within in harm's way, most within the, you know, the shooting, they don't want a cease-fire. They want this to continue because ... they want to go home.

"And the only way they're going to go home, when you're fighting a terrorist, the only way to beat a terrorist is to punch them back harder than they're punching you. It's not complicated," Friedman said.

Friedman opposed the idea pushed by Secretary of State Antony Blinken that war is worse, saying, "If there's no war, there's going to be a defeat here ... for Israel. They will have they will have lost territory to Hezbollah.

"Why is that better than a war? They're going to win the war. They have the capacity to win the war.

"You've seen what they've done with the beepers and the pagers and they've ... killed almost the entire upper echelon. They'll win this war," he continued.

"Why not let Israel win? Isn't that a better outcome than allowing Hezbollah to emerge victorious? I just don't understand the thinking here."

