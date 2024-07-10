WATCH TV LIVE

Sen. Paul to Newsmax: Biden's Health Raises Governance Concerns

Wednesday, 10 July 2024 06:52 PM EDT

Sen. Rand Paul, R-Ky., raised concerns about President Joe Biden's health and ability to govern in an interview with Newsmax on Wednesday while drawing parallels to historical instances of presidential incapacity.

"Well, I think we can't be certain that he is making the decisions that he has to as the president," Paul stated. "There is much talk that Joe Biden [isn't] running the country as we speak. This is the first time this has happened in our history."

Paul compared the current situation to when a stroke incapacitated President Woodrow Wilson, and his wife, Edith Wilson, effectively took over his duties.

"You know, when Woodrow Wilson was incapacitated with a stroke for about a year and a half, they said Mrs. Wilson was running the country. And I think we're close to that at this point," he remarked on "The Chris Salcedo Show."

He elaborated on Biden's sporadic alertness, stating, "I think there are times when he's awake and alert, but there are many times when I think he's incapable."

Paul emphasized that even staunch Democratic supporters are recognizing this uncertainty. "Nancy Pelosi, she didn't say that it was a done deal. She said he needs to decide within the next week," he noted, underscoring the instability within the Democratic Party regarding Biden's future.

"Even the top Democrats are saying it is in flux, and there's a possibility he doesn't run," Paul continued.

He pointed out that evidence of Biden's decline has been visible for some time.

"If you watch Newsmax, you're not surprised. You've been seeing his decline. There's been evidence of his decline for a long time," he said, criticizing mainstream media for allegedly hiding Biden's condition.

"But if you've been watching CNN," he added, "Biden's condition has] been hidden from public view … CNN and MSNBC have been covering for him."

Paul praised former President Donald Trump's campaign strategy for accepting a debate on a network not typically watched by conservatives.

"The one genius of the Donald Trump campaign was accepting a debate on a network that is not typically watched by conservatives, that the left watches, and then all of a sudden people are like, Oh my goodness, I can't believe he's so debilitated," Paul said.

Sen. Paul expressed grave concern for the country's leadership, particularly regarding Biden's ability to function during critical hours.

"To have that split screen [during the presidential debate] and see a severely debilitated president who is in all likelihood not capable of doing something after 8:00 [p.m.], much less, you know, at midnight is worrisome for the country," he concluded.

Jim Thomas

Jim Thomas is a writer based in Indiana. He holds a bachelor's degree in Political Science, a law degree from U.I.C. Law School, and has practiced law for more than 20 years.

© 2024 Newsmax. All rights reserved.


Sen. Rand Paul, R-Ky., raised concerns about President Joe Biden's health and ability to govern in an interview with Newsmax on Wednesday while drawing parallels to historical instances of presidential incapacity.
2024-52-10
Wednesday, 10 July 2024 06:52 PM
