Biggs to Newsmax: Biden Doesn't Want to Acknowledge Border Crisis

The Biden administration doesn’t want to acknowledge that the border crisis is real and government officials should have attended the House Judiciary Committee’s field hearing on the border crisis last week, says Rep. Andy Biggs, R-Ariz.

“Really, they have this indifference, they have this antagonism to the border crisis. They don't want to acknowledge that it's real so and they have crafted this narrative saying it isn't real,” Biggs said Saturday during an appearance on Newsmax “Saturday Report.”

“Everything — the fentanyl crisis — they've kind of twisted everything around so they don't want to be confronted by people who are actually living with the ramifications of their policies. This was an official authorized field hearing; it was where you were supposed to be. It was a committee hearing that they've been given notice of weeks before and they chose not to go because they didn't want to hear from people who suffer because of these outrageous policies that they've implemented and foisted upon the American people.”

President Joe Biden is to blame for the opioid crisis and the surge in fentanyl coming across the border, says Biggs.

Democrats “want to deny this. I mean, President Biden — let's not forget that he kind of laughed and chuckled and said that he was blaming this on President Trump. No, that's totally inaccurate. You have to have the empathy and understanding to these parents who've lost children and the fact that we've had over 100,000 deaths from opioid I'm just going to call it what it is — it's poisonings and the vast majority of those fentanyl poisonings that come across the Mexican border, that didn't start rising and blowing up until Joe Biden became the President of the United States and took away our ability to secure our border,” he added.

Some Democrats “really do have some empathy but they don't want to solve the problem because they don't want to take any action,” said Biggs.

“And we had actually people in the committee that I was chairing say, ‘Well you know we can go after some of these drug dealers but we're not going to go after the people who are actually distributing within the country’ because you know who knows somebody actually said this we don't know what circumstances led them to deal in fentanyl pills now. These are poisoning our children and our colleagues and friends, and family and associates and they don't want to prosecute these people they don't want to incarcerate them.”

The U.S. should disrupt the fentanyl process in Mexico and China like it did in Columbia, he added.

“We need to kind of look and see what did we do in Colombia — well we got permission, we went in and actually attacked and wiped out a significant number of their of their fields and their processing plants and it really slowed down the drug invasion from Colombia years ago we have to do that again now in my opinion.”

