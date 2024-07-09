Betsy DeVos to Newsmax: Biden's Title IX 'Way Over the Top'

Former Education Secretary Betsy DeVos told Newsmax on Tuesday that the Biden administration's amendments to Title IX are "way over the top."

In April, the Biden administration released new regulations regarding Title IX, the civil rights laws prohibiting educational institutions receiving financial aid from engaging in sex-based discrimination. Several states allege the new rules allowing trans athletes to compete in athletics are "effectively erasing female sports."

"It is unfair and unjust to women who are pursuing their craft, their skills in sports to have to face men on their teams or to compete against, because that's exactly what the Biden rule has done. It's happening in countless places across the country," Devos said during an appearance on "The Chris Salcedo Show."

DeVos said Democrats have overplayed their hand by appealing to the fringe of the party and now "Congress and the judicial system are really taking them to task."

"It has shown how far over the edge this Biden administration has gone on this and so many other matters where they have played to the far-left wing of the party. And now it's coming back to haunt them," she added.

About NEWSMAX TV:

NEWSMAX is the fastest-growing cable news channel in America!

Find N ewsmax channel in your home via cable and satellite systems – More Info Here

channel in via cable and satellite systems – Watch Newsmax+ on your home TV app or smartphone and watch it anywhere! Try it for FREE -- See More Here: NewsmaxPlus.com