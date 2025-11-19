Rep. Van Duyne to Newsmax: Texas Redistricting Ruling 'a Hiccup'

The recent appellate court ruling on Texas's congressional redistricting plan is only "a hiccup," as the Supreme Court will ultimately allow the Legislature's map to stand because the judicial system traditionally defers to state lawmakers on drawing congressional lines, Rep. Beth Van Duyne said on Newsmax Wednesday.

"You see this happen all the time," the Texas Republican told Newsmax's "National Report."

"I think what's going to end up happening is you're going to see the Supreme Court fix it, and they're going to do what they normally do, support the Legislature," she added.

Van Duyne argued Texas was "drastically undercounted" during the census and that the current map corrects that.

"What we saw was that Texas was one of the states that was drastically undercounted in the census. And this is righting a wrong," she said. "This is much more reflective of the voting habits of most Texans."

She added that Gov. Greg Abbott has accurately described the new lines as reflecting the voting preferences of Texans.

Van Duyne said she expects the appellate ruling to be overturned.

"I do think you're going to see this reverse, and we will be fine moving forward," she said.

