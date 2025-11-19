Rep. Baird to Newsmax: Texas Map Fight Far From Over

The battle over the Texas congressional map is far from settled, despite a federal court's ruling blocking a redistricting plan that could have expanded the Republicans' House majority, Rep. Jim Baird said Wednesday on Newsmax.

"It's important that we make sure that every American has a voice in the legislative process," the Indiana Republican told Newsmax's "Wake Up America Early." "We're going to review the redistricting results to make sure that we provide that kind of opportunity for Americans."

On Tuesday, a federal court ruled that a map approved by Texas GOP lawmakers earlier this year can't be used in the 2026 election cycle.

The plan, promoted by President Donald Trump, would have created as many as five new opportunities for GOP seats.

Texas Gov. Greg Abbott said his administration will be appealing the decision.

Baird said a review of the decision is important, as Congress has a responsibility to ensure the political system remains fair and durable, including how district lines are drawn.

Revisiting the maps, he said, is part of that obligation, and he signaled that GOP lawmakers anticipate a lengthy legal and political contest ahead.

Trump and his allies are also raising pressure in Baird's home state, threatening to challenge Indiana Republicans who resist a more aggressive redraw.

The president has warned he will back primary challengers against GOP lawmakers who do not move toward a 9-0 Republican-leaning map and also pushed Indiana's Republican Gov. Mike Braun to tighten party discipline.

Advisers to Trump have been urging Indiana Republicans for months to maximize their advantage ahead of what could be a difficult midterm environment.

Baird also addressed the approaching Jan. 30 funding deadline, saying Republicans emerged from the last shutdown standoff with significant policy gains.

He pointed to GOP-backed efforts to lower energy costs, improve healthcare, and support farmers and ranchers, calling them central to easing economic pressures.

While Democrats have framed the previous shutdown outcome as a win for their side, Baird said the results remain "subject to interpretation," and emphasized that Republicans will stay focused on measures they believe "are going to help America."

The congressman further responded to the controversy surrounding Rep. Stacey Plaskett, D-Virgin Islands, after revelations that she received real-time text messages from sex offender Jeffrey Epstein during a 2019 congressional hearing.

Baird called the disclosure "very, very concerning" and said only Plaskett can explain what took place during the exchange.

The House on Tuesday rejected a GOP-led effort to censure Plaskett over the matter in a 209-214 vote.

The resolution accused her of "inappropriate coordination" with Epstein and would have removed her from the House Intelligence Committee.

