Rep. Van Duyne to Newsmax: Dems Focus on Jan. 6, 'Ignoring' All Else

Democrats in Washington are focusing on the Jan. 6 attacks on the Capitol, which happened more than a year ago, while "completely ignoring the issues that are happening to every other American across the country," Rep. Beth Van Duyne said on Newsmax Saturday in response to the prime-time hearing held by the House Select Committee investigating the incidents.

"Nobody wants to talk from this administration about what's hurting Americans right now," the Texas Republican said on Newsmax's "Saturday Agenda," pointing out that records are being broken in fentanyl deaths, inflation, illegal immigrants coming across the border, and gas prices, but the focus isn't on any of that.

"You've got increases in mental health issues with adolescents and you even have Supreme Court justices now who are undergoing protests at their homes and assassination attempts," Van Duyne added.

And the hearings themselves are "political theater" that focuses on more hatred for former President Donald Trump, the congresswoman said.

"OK, I'm happy for you," she said, aiming her remarks at Democrats over the election of President Joe Biden. "You've got your president in, but your president has been an absolute disaster. Can we focus on the here and now and what's affecting Americans?"

The purpose of the committee, she added, was to have found out what happened on Jan. 6, 2021, and to keep it from happening again, but "they've ignored it."

"What they have found is that the communication was terrible," Van Duyne said.

The Capitol Hill police were not notified that House Speaker Nancy Pelosi and Washington Mayor Muriel Bowser had information of threats and "didn't share it with the rest of us," she continued. "They had offers by President Trump to be able to help bring in the National Guard and they denied it. They didn't want the optics that this is going to be organized. And so they specifically let this happen."

But there is no testimony from Pelosi, she said.

"Where are members of the Republican Party that want to investigate and ask these questions? All of this is off the table," Van Duyne said.

The committee is partisan as well, as it only has two Republicans, but it is also "picking and choosing the most partisan points to be able to put on prime-time TV for the rest of America to watch and focus on," the congresswoman added.

Meanwhile, she said, legislation is being held up in the House to keep Supreme Court justices safe, even after an armed man showed up at the home of Justice Brett Kavanaugh, and that's because Pelosi won't hesitate to spend money around the Capitol but is flippant over a threat to a conservative like the justice.

