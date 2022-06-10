RNC Chair McDaniel to Newsmax: Jan. 6 Hearing 'Lights, Camera, Distraction'

Democrats in Washington have real issues they can handle, but instead, they're still focusing on Jan. 6 and putting on a show to distract Americans from the problems that are affecting them, Republican National Committee Chair Ronna McDaniel said on Newsmax Friday.

"What this is is, lights, camera, distraction," McDaniel said on Newsmax's "John Bachman Now." "Of course, we all condemn violence and any type of violence committed against our law enforcement or Capitol Hill. The police and the proper authorities are taking measures to have these investigations take place."

But what the Democrats are doing with House Speaker Nancy Pelosi's select committee, which has just two Republicans on it, is making sure that Americans are "distracted from the real issues that Democrats have control over," said McDaniel.

"Democrats have the Senate, the House, and the White House," said McDaniel. "We have $5 a gallon gas. We have rising inflation at a 40-year high of 8.6%. We have a drug crisis. We have a border crisis. We have a crime crisis."

However, the Democrats don't want to solve any of those problems, and Americans are hurting and want to know what's being done about the baby formula shortage, rising gas prices, or the service men and women who were left behind in Afghanistan, she said.

"We have a president who's going on Jimmy Kimmel, and now we have producers creating a made-for-TV movie," said McDaniel. "This isn't Lifetime. These are people's real lives, and people want our government to be accountable for the problems that everyone's facing. When you go out and have to fill your car up and it's $100, that is a problem. For many, many families, it is a hardship. When you can't find formula for your baby, that is a hardship and Democrats are refusing to take accountability."

The American people, she added, "are taking note, and they're going to have their voices heard in November."

About NEWSMAX TV:

NEWSMAX is the fastest-growing cable news channel in America!