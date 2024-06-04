Bernie Kerik to Newsmax: Biden's Border Action 'a Sham'

President Joe Biden's executive order that he issued imposing significant restrictions on migrants seeking asylum at the border with Mexico is "nothing more than a sham," former NYPD Commissioner Bernie Kerik told Newsmax on Tuesday.

Kerik said on "Newsline" that not only does Biden's executive order "come too late, but you have a new president coming into Mexico" who will be worse than the current one.

Claudia Sheinbaum handily won Mexico's presidential election on Sunday and will take office in October.

The former NYPD commissioner went on to stress that Sheinbaum is not going to be cooperative with the United States and she is not fearful of Biden.

Kerik emphasized that Biden's executive order "is nothing more than a sham. He could have taken action three years ago."

But Kerik said that, instead, Biden "refused to do so [in order] to allow eight to 10 million people into this country illegally. So this is all a joke, a sham, a political ploy looking for votes in November."

