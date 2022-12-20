Bernie Kerik to Newsmax: Mayor to Blame for NYC Migrant Crisis

Democrat Mayor Eric Adams has called New York City a sanctuary for migrants and that it would take care of anyone who came into the city.

But facing busloads of migrants coming north from the U.S.-Mexico border as the end of a pandemic-era immigration rule nears, Adams and the city might be in for more than they bargained, former New York City Police Commissioner Bernie Kerik told Newsmax on Tuesday.

"[Adams] said New York City is a sanctuary city and would take care of anybody that came into the city," Kerik said on "American Agenda." "Well, now he's getting what he deserves to the peril of the people of New York City, the true taxpaying citizens of New York that are witnessing violent crime increases like we haven't seen in 30 years. They are witnessing homelessness on the streets like we haven't see in 20, 30 years. The entire city has changed."

Adams said in a news release Sunday the city expects about 1,000 new migrants a week once Title 42 expires. Title 42 is a pandemic-era immigration policy instituted by former President Donald Trump that allowed the U.S. to quickly expel asylum seekers along the southern border. It is expected to end Wednesday, pending a decision by the U.S. Supreme Court. The policy's end has prompted a flood of migrants to the southern border, overwhelming immigration facilities in places such as El Paso, Texas.

Kerik said Adams is solely to blame for any pending crisis in the city.

"This is his fault," Kerik said. "He shouldn't have allowed it to happen and he's not doing anything about it now that it has."

Adams said in the release requests on the state and federal level for funding, for space to house asylum seekers, for staff, for workforce authorizations, and a long-term strategy to ensure asylum seekers are sent to other cities "have been mostly ignored." He also said despite requests for help from New York's congressional delegation, Democrats and Republicans in Congress "have refused to lift a finger."

"The bottom line is, if Joe Biden continues to allow millions of people into this country illegally — and that's what he's doing, he's assisting in the illegal transfer these people into the U.S. — If he continues that, it's only going to get worse for New York City and all these other sanctuary cities around the country," Kerik said.

