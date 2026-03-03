Fmr Israeli Defense Minister to Newsmax: Iran Regime Change Could Deliver Peace

Former Israeli Defense Minister Benny Gantz told Newsmax on Tuesday that nobody wants to endure the violence currently gripping the Middle East, but lasting security will come faster if Iran's regime is weakened enough to make political change possible.

Gantz, appearing on "Wake Up America," said Israel entered the fight clear-eyed, stressing that "no one thought it's going to be a hike in the park."

"We understood that in order to achieve strategic goals, you must be very consistent, and you must be very strong on both defensive and offensive," he said, calling the current phase "just the beginning, three or four days now."

Gantz noted that Tehran is pushing back hard.

"Of course, the Iranians are doing whatever they can," he said, arguing that Israel is meeting the threat with layered defenses and public readiness.

"We have great coordination with the United States, and we have great defense systems," he said, adding that authorities have a "protection policy for the public so we can alert them and they can behave in accordance with that."

"So, I think we are doing pretty well," Gantz said, while noting the cost: "Obviously, we have lost nine people yesterday, altogether 11 so far."

He also praised the political decision-makers driving the strategy, saying, "President Trump and Prime Minister Netanyahu took the right strategic decision."

Gantz said Israel has "two levels of objectives," starting with a long-term goal aimed at Tehran's rulers rather than its citizens.

"One is to set the conditions for a regime change," he said, adding "it is for the Iranian people" to act, while suggesting that weakening "the Revolutionary Guard" could force the regime to rethink its survival.

A second objective is operational: "take out all Iran's strategic capabilities in different areas," a mission Gantz said Israel is "capable of doing."

He urged allies to treat the conflict as a shared interest, saying Gulf states "understand the need for action," and telling Europe to recognize "we are not just fighting our fight, we are fighting for their future as well."

Gantz acknowledged the human cost, saying "it's very difficult to see casualties … on both sides," and emphasizing, "We have nothing against the Iranian people."

Even so, he said, "we must go through this process," arguing Iran is the key obstacle to a more prosperous Middle East.

"If you look at what is buffering between us and this bright future … it's just Iran," Gantz said. "Once this is solved, I think we can see a better future for all of us, and for the entire world as well."

