Rep. Cline to Newsmax: Biden Administration 'Feckless' With COVID Spending

President Joe Biden's administration has been "feckless" when it comes to using money allocated by Congress for COVID-19 testing, and the president has allowed the "radicals" in his administration to redirect that money toward support and housing for illegal immigrants, Rep. Ben Cline argued on Newsmax Wednesday.

"This administration has handled the COVID testing scandal in a terrible way, putting lives at risk and making Americans wonder who's at the till here, and who's in charge of this administration," the Virginia Republican said on Newsmax's "National Report."

"It's certainly not Joe Biden."

Americans don't want to see their money going toward immigrants, and "there's a majority in Congress right now [who are] ready to take action to make sure that the taxpayers' money is spent wisely," Cline said.

Cline and other House Republicans asked the administration in a letter for clarity on the allocation of funds, and he told Newsmax that Biden "is trying to make an end-run around Congress" with the money.

"He wants to send more money to the border to support illegal immigrants, to encourage them to continue to come across this border," said Cline. "This border crisis is of his making. He has the power to stop it. He's refusing.

"Instead, he's trying to exacerbate it by promising things like more money for housing, temporary housing for illegals, making sure they're going to have this housing available when they get here."

But instead, the administration should be following the law and using the "Remain in Mexico" policy that former President Donald Trump started, said Cline.

"We're going to continue to fight, and we're going to continue to press this administration on this funding," he added.

Biden is holding a press conference Wednesday afternoon, and Cline said he thinks the president is "trying to save his sinking poll numbers" by talking about how much money congressional Democrats have spent on his big government programs, on the attempt at the Build Back Better bill, the infrastructure bill, and the COVID-19 spending bill.

However, Cline said, Biden will likely get several questions about why his policies aren't passing in Congress and "why his radical agenda is being rejected by a bipartisan majority in Congress."

"He needs to make a change, and he obviously has not recognized that," the congressman said.

Cline further discussed the news in Virginia, where teachers are pushing back against a rule from new Gov. Glenn Youngkin to ban mask mandates in the commonwealth's schools.

"On Election Day, Virginia parents spoke up," said Cline. "They are tired of this liberal agenda coming from Washington. They were tired of the liberal agenda coming from Richmond, and they rejected it."

Youngkin, he added, took action immediately to respond to parents who are concerned about what's happening in their schools, and as a result, "they're going to return power to the parents and the students and let them decide for themselves how they want to handle masks in schools."

