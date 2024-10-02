Rep. Cline to Newsmax: Israel Has Right to Defend Itself

Israel has the right to defend itself from Iran and its proxies, Rep. Ben Cline, R-Va., told Newsmax Wednesday. In an appearance on the "Chris Salcedo Show," Cline said, "You know, Israel should be able to defend itself, defend its people, defend its existence from the attacks of Iran and through its proxies, Hezbollah and Hamas."

Cline went on to blame the current administration for emboldening Iran. He said, "Iran became enriched during the Biden-Harris administration due to policies that they reversed.

"The Trump policies were working, and the Biden regime reversed those policies. And we're seeing Iran strengthened as a result. We need to stand with Israel and allow them to respond to these heinous attacks."

Cline’s remarks came one day after Iran launched more than 180 ballistic missiles at Israeli targets. Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu has vowed to mount a "powerful response," even as President Biden calls on Israel to be proportional in response to avoid a full-scale war in the region.

On Wednesday, President Joe Biden said he plans to speak to Netanyahu "relatively soon," but didn’t elaborate. One administration official said discussions with Israel are ongoing. "The region is really balancing on a knife’s edge and real concerns about an even broader escalation … which could imperil not just Israel, but our strategic interests as well," Kurt Campbell, deputy secretary of state, said.

