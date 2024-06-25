Ben Carson to Newsmax: Biden Camp Won't Agree to Drug Test

Dr. Ben Carson told Newsmax on Tuesday that Joe Biden's presidential campaign won't agree to a drug test ahead of Thursday's debate even though it would be "helpful to allay" concerns that Americans have about the sitting president.

Carson joined "The National Report" to talk about Republican presumptive nominee Donald Trump's call for drug tests for each of the candidates. At issue for Trump and Republicans is what, exactly, Biden will be on to boost his energy level for the 90-minute debate in prime time.

Former White House physician Rep. Ronny Jackson, R-Texas, has also called for before and after drug testing.

"They're no more likely to do a drug test than they are to do a mental status test. I don't think they're anxious to know the results of such a thing," Carson told show host Emma Rechenberg. "So no, they're not going to do that. Would it be helpful? Of course it would be helpful because it would allay some of the anxieties and concerns that people have. But for them [the Biden campaign], it's not about that. It's about maintaining power."

Carson also weighed in on Biden's disappearance from public view for his days-long prep at Camp David for the first presidential debate, saying, "they're very concerned about how he will perform."

For good reason, said the former HUD secretary and retired neurosurgeon.

"You look at the way he stumbles around, is looking for the exit from the stage, has trouble completing sentences; is that somebody if he were your surgeon, would you feel confident with him? If he were an airline pilot, would you want him flying that thing? You'd get off that plane immediately. Would you want him driving the school bus that your kids ride? No, you wouldn't," Carson said.

"And yet you give him the most powerful and responsible position in the world. It makes absolutely no sense for people who actually have the best interests of the country and the people in mind. Makes perfectly good sense for somebody who only wants power," he added.

