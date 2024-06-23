WATCH TV LIVE

Tags: biden | cognition | debate | drugs | ronny jackson

Fmr WH Physician: Drug Test Biden Before, After Debate

Sunday, 23 June 2024 07:31 PM EDT

On Sunday, Rep. Ronny Jackson, R-Texas, a former White House physician during the administrations of Presidents George W. Bush, Barack Obama, and Donald Trump, said he would request that President Joe Biden's physician submit the president to a performance-enhancing drug test.

"So tomorrow I'm sending a letter," Jackson said, "to President Biden, to his physician, Dr. [Kevin] O'Connor, and I'm cc'ing his entire Cabinet. It's embarrassing that I have to do this, and it's really embarrassing ... as a former White House physician to have to do something like this, but we don't have any choice.

"I'm going to be demanding on behalf of many millions of concerned Americans right now that he submit to a drug test before and after this debate, specifically looking for performance-enhancing drugs; because we see, we've seen recently in his State of the Union address that there was a Joe Biden that came out that was not similar at all to what we see on a day-to-day basis for the last three-and-a-half years.

"And there's surely no way to explain that other than he was on something," he said.

During the interview, Jackson expressed concern that Biden's debate performances might give Americans a false impression of his cognitive abilities.

Biden will be in Camp David, Maryland, "for a full week before the debate," Jackson continued. "Part of that is probably experimenting, getting the doses just right.

"They have to treat his cognition, give him something to help him think straighter, to wake him up for his alertness and then, you know, he's been agitated. We see that all the time. And that's a common symptom or sign of this cognitive disorder that he seems to be suffering from. So they're probably going to give him something to take the edge off that as well," he continued.

"They didn't get it right last time at the State of the Union. He came out, he was obviously much more alert. But he was a yelling, angry old man, and he still didn't make a lot of sense.

"So I think they've got an uphill battle here. But I think they're going to have to do something to try and wake him up and perform a little better during the debate, and I don't think that's what the American people want out of their president," Jackson said.

Sunday, 23 June 2024 07:31 PM
