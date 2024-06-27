WATCH TV LIVE

Ben Carson to Newsmax: Intel Letter 'Messed With the System'

By    |   Thursday, 27 June 2024 05:28 PM EDT

Dr. Ben Carson told Newsmax on Thursday that "there is clear evidence they messed with the system in a very major way" after Rep. Jim Jordan, R-Ohio, released transcripts of several former intelligence officials who signed the 2020 open letter saying Hunter Biden's laptop had "all the earmarks of a Russian information operation."

Now, almost four years later, the FBI admitted in court that the laptop and its contents were authentic.

The former presidential candidate and former Trump administration Cabinet member said it's "a difficult situation" and hard for him to wrap his head around.

"When you go back and look at that letter that was sent with 51 intelligence agency heads signing it, the Russia collusion stories — are they messing with the system?" he asked during an appearance on "The Chris Salcedo Show."

Carson noted that the attempts to dismiss the laptop as Russian disinformation "probably did have an impact" on the 2020 election.

"In fact, there was a survey done about the laptop, and 6% of voters said they would have changed their vote — 6% would have made a difference," he said.

"And the real question is, Are we going to do anything about it?"

