×
Newsmax TV & Webwww.newsmax.comFREE - In Google Play
VIEW
×
Newsmax TV & Webwww.newsmax.comFREE - On the App Store
VIEW

WATCH TV LIVE

Skip to main content
Tags: ben carson | donald trump | doj | biden family | crime | elections

Ben Carson to Newsmax: US Becoming 'Totalitarian'

By    |   Wednesday, 02 August 2023 07:35 PM EDT

Former Housing and Urban Development Secretary Ben Carson told Newsmax Wednesday that the United States is becoming "totalitarian" in the wake of a third criminal indictment of former President Donald Trump.

"Where are we going? Where is this leading? What is going to happen to your children and your grandchildren?" Carson said during his appearance Wednesday on "The Chris Salcedo Show." "What kind of environment are they going to grow up in if we have a situation in which we weaponize the Justice Department against our political enemies?

"What happens when we get to a point where we say, You can't express certain things, and if you do, you're subject to prosecution? That's what happens in totalitarian societies. This is what we are becoming."

Carson explained that the Founding Fathers thought long and hard about limiting the way the U.S. government would grow, so that it would not infiltrate and dominate people by using the power of civilian oversight.

"In that Constitution, they gave oversight to Congress of the executive branch, and they created a situation where each branch could keep an eye on the others," he said. "However, Congress' enforcement arm is the Justice Department. If the Justice Department is in the pocket of the executive branch, there is no mechanism in order to alleviate the problem of a corrupt executive branch. This is what we're seeing right now."

Carson said that the only way to solve the problem is for citizens to turn out and vote for a change.

"The likelihood of them doing that is decreased when you have a media that has forgotten its responsibility," he said. "The reason that the media, the press, is the only business protected by the Constitution is that they were supposed to disseminate unbiased information to the people, so that people would actually know what's going on."

Carson noted that an informed electorate can then effectively "correct" the direction of the country, and that those decisions should only be through campaigns and not legal actions by the party in power to prevent opposition.

"It seems to me as if the Department of Justice is working hand in hand with the executive branch to distract people's attention, and they keep them from seeing what's really going on [with the Hunter Biden investigations]," he said. "When something big comes out that's counter to the interests of the executive branch, the Department of Justice is right there, Johnny on the spot, to throw something else into the arena to distract people."

About NEWSMAX TV:

NEWSMAX is the fastest-growing cable news channel in America!

© 2023 Newsmax. All rights reserved.


Click Here to comment on this article
Share
Newsmax-Tv
Former Housing and Urban Development Secretary Dr. Ben Carson told Newsmax Wednesday that the United States is becoming "totalitarian" in the wake of a third criminal indictment of former President Donald Trump.
ben carson, donald trump, doj, biden family, crime, elections
467
2023-35-02
Wednesday, 02 August 2023 07:35 PM
Newsmax Media, Inc.

Sign up for Newsmax’s Daily Newsletter

Receive breaking news and original analysis - sent right to your inbox.

(Optional for Local News)
Privacy: We never share your email address.
Join the Newsmax Community
Read and Post Comments
Please review Community Guidelines before posting a comment.
 
TOP

Interest-Based Advertising | Do not sell or share my personal information

Newsmax, Moneynews, Newsmax Health, and Independent. American. are registered trademarks of Newsmax Media, Inc. Newsmax TV, and Newsmax World are trademarks of Newsmax Media, Inc.

NEWSMAX.COM
America's News Page
© Newsmax Media, Inc.
All Rights Reserved
Download the NewsmaxTV App
Get the NewsmaxTV App for iOS Get the NewsmaxTV App for Android Scan QR code to get the NewsmaxTV App
NEWSMAX.COM
America's News Page
© Newsmax Media, Inc.
All Rights Reserved